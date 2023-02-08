SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A public viewing and Mass for fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco will be held Wednesday, February 15.

The viewing will take place 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 2441 Dockery in Selma.

The funeral services will be held the following day, February 16, at 10:00 a.m., at Selland Arena Convention Center in Downtown Fresno.

A procession is set to follow the services to Reedley Cemetery at 2185 S. Reed, Reedely.

The general public is encouraged to attend, however, they are advised to arrive early as seats are limited and delays are expected due to security screening. Members of the public are asked to leave all bags, backpacks and purses at home.

Parking has been made available at the convention center parking structure at 707 O Street. There are approximately 4,100 seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Donations can be made here.