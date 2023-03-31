SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new life was brought into the world with a name to honor a local hero.
Here are some baby pictures released of the newborn son of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
According to the family, “Maximus Gonzalo Carrasco” was born on Feb. 27, less than a month after his father was killed in the line of duty.
Officer Carrasco was killed on Jan. 31 when he was gunned down while checking on a suspicious man in a Selma neighborhood.
Baby Maximus is pictured with what appears to be his father’s police badge.