SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new life was brought into the world with a name to honor a local hero.

Here are some baby pictures released of the newborn son of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Photo Credit: Picazo Photography and the Carrasco Family

According to the family, “Maximus Gonzalo Carrasco” was born on Feb. 27, less than a month after his father was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Carrasco was killed on Jan. 31 when he was gunned down while checking on a suspicious man in a Selma neighborhood.

Baby Maximus is pictured with what appears to be his father’s police badge.