FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp responds Wednesday evening to Governor Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding her criticism of his early release policies, inviting him to discuss matters in person.

[Governor Newsom’s] arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he also proves, once again, his lack of understanding of the sentencing structure and process in which criminal cases are handled in the Superior Courts of the State of California Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp

In her response, DA Smittcamp invites Governor Newsom to her office to talk about his policies.

I would like to invite the Governor to my office to have a discussion regarding his policies. Maybe if he would listen to real prosecutors, instead of supporting imposter DAs, he may learn the true ramifications of his failed policies. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp

You can read her full response here.