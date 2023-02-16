FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Across the Central Valley on Thursday, residents came together to mourn the life of Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who passed away on January 31.

Tragedy struck the small town of Selma as the police chief got the worst call a department can receive: “officer down.”

“We didn’t just lose a police officer, we lost a great human being,” says Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz.

Investigators say a neighbor on the 2600 block of Pine Street flagged down officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., a two-year veteran with Selma police who wanted to be an officer since he was a child.

“He became a police explorer with the city of Reedley. Then, came over to the city of Selma, and was a volunteer in policing. Beyond that, he became a reserve police officer with the city of Selma and then in 2021, he accomplished his dream of becoming a police officer with the Selma police department.” says Alcaraz.

As Carrasco went up to the suspect, 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon, officials say Dixon shot at him robbing the Carrasco of his dream and the department of an officer. He later passed away in the hospital.

“As a police chief leading those people that are tasked with providing a safe environment for our community members, this is the worst case known for a chief and for a leader,” says Alcaraz.

Officials say Dixon was a known gang member and convicted felon. He took off after the shooting and was arrested a short time later. The gun was found discarded nearby.

“It’s scary hearing something like that happening so close to home, I knew of him growing up cause he was an explorer when I first started,” says Lexis Cuevas, Reedley Police Explorer.

In the days following, the community came together in Carrasco’s hometown of Reedley.

“I think that everybody that really knew him knew that he was the life of the party, people really gravitated towards him and he always brought a smile to people’s faces,” says Cuevas.

In Selma, police cruisers lit up the night sky as people dropped off candles and flowers in honor of the fallen officer.

Mandeep Singh knew Carrasco personally. He could not hold back tears thinking of Carrasco’s girlfriend pregnant with their first child.

“We are hearing he was about to become a father that’s a horrible thing,” says Mandeep Singh Selma Planning Commissioner. “The baby, we have a lot of sympathy for the baby.”

Several organizations raised funds for the family and the infant over the next two weeks.

“The people are responding in an unprecedented way which is support, love, understanding, and just so many prayers and so much of an outreach,” says Scott Robertson Selma Mayor.

At Eric White Elementary, teachers wore Selma strong t-shirts as students thanked Selma police for keeping them safe with hundreds of handwritten letters.

Fifth-grade student Noah Rodriguez gifted chief Alcaraz a self-made portrait of officer Carrasco.

“He wanted everyone to feel safe and secure. He protected us and everyone around us. It is just sad and I wanted them to know that he is going to be remembered by everyone.” Rodriguez says.

And as the community continues to grieve, questions swirled over the suspect Dixon who is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail on first-degree murder and several other charges including special circumstances of murdering a police officer.

Soon after his arrest, news broke of Dixon’s troubled past including a 2019 conviction of robbery and several felony drug and gun charges from 2020 that put him behind bars for almost two years. Dixon was released in December 2022.

District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp initially came out after Carrasco’s death saying quote: “every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform has the blood of this officer on their hands.”

When asked for a response Newsom delivered an explosive reaction of his own.

“She should blame herself. I’ve been listening to this for years from her. She has her prosecutorial discretion. Ask her what she did in terms of prosecuting that case. I’m sick and tired of being lectured by her on public safety sick and tired. So with all due respect to her statement, she should be ashamed of herself and she should look in the mirror.” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Dixon is being held without bail and will be back in court on February 23. If convicted of the charges against him Dixon could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.