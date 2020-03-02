Selma police officer transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma police officer was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a multi-vehicle collision, according to California Highway Patrol.

A Selma police officer was responding to an assist call with his overhead emergency lights of the patrol vehicle in the area of Thompson and Floral Avenues at approximately 11:53 a.m.

Authorities say as the officer approached the intersection he stopped at the overhead red light and entered the intersection. An approaching vehicle to the officer’s right collided into the passenger side of the patrol vehicle.

California Highway Patrol says the impact of the collision collided the patrol vehicle into the front of three vehicles that were stopped. In total there were five vehicles involved.

The officer sustained minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Community Medical Regional Hospital. All other drivers and passengers had minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to authorities.

Authorities say the collision is still under investigation and no alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor.

