Selma Police: Man arrested for stealing Marine Corps Van from recruitment center

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Marine recruitment center and took several items Sunday night, according to the Selma Police Department.

Selma Police said Rene Castellanos was arrested after police stopped him in a Ford Van with government license plates that did not have its lights on while driving.

Inside the vehicle, police said there was a brass Trojan helmet, a Marine Corps sword, and the driver was wearing a Marine issued jacket there was also a guide on the flag that was hanging out of the front passenger side window.

Police said officers responded to the recruitment office and found that the front door had been forced open and the office was ransacked. Police said Castellanos is responsible for a broken window at Camachos Tire before he walked over to the Marine recruitment center and broke in and took the items and their van.

Video surveillance showed Castellanos was also responsible for breaking the window to the tire shop, police said.

Police said Castellanos then walked into the nearby Police Department parking lot and between vehicles before exiting the lot and walked to Camachos where he broke the window with his boot.

He then walked over to the Marine recruitment center and broke in and took the items and their van, according to police.

