Selma police arrest man for alleged arson spree days after he was released from jail

A Selma man is now back behind bars after being released from jail because of the zero dollar bail emergency order.

Owen Aguilar was arrested in March, then released because of concerns of COVID-19 spreading in jails. The 27-year-old is now charged with felony arson after he allegedly went all over Selma last Thursday leaving a trail of fires behind him.

“He committed these 9 arsons in a half hour period,” Joseph Gomez the Selma Police Chief said.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office:

“After his release from custody on his felony animal cruelty cruelty case on Friday, April 10, 2020, Aguilar started a series of fire in the Selma area on Thursday, April 16, 2020”

Gomez said Aguilar even admitted to his detectives he had started all the fires.

“He was lighting dumpsters on fire trash behind those buildings,” Gomez said.

The stops included the cinema, freeway and even the fire station and according to the DA he even torched a tent while someone was inside.

Aguilar is one of thousands of inmates released under an emergency order, cutting bail to zero for low-level offenses, in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19 in jails.

“It is frustrating, but I absolutely understand why at this point they have to be released on some of these charges, whereas in the past they would’ve been held. But we all have to step up and do the best we can. So if he’s out and he’s committing these’s crimes in Selma we’re going to catch him like we did,” Gomez said.

Aguilar’s arson charges also have enhancements because they happened during a State of Emergency. If convicted he faces more than 45 years in prison. His bail is now set at $300,000.