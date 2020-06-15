Selma Police aims to increase patrols in response to uptick in DUI arrests

The city's top cop believes it's tied to bars being able to reopen Friday

SELMA, California (KGPE) — Over the last few days, Selma Police have been extra busy dealing with an unusually high number of DUI drivers. Since Thursday, police have arrested six of these drivers.

This amount of DUI arrests is typical for an entire month in Selma. Due to this increase, Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez is figuring out how to get more patrols on the roads to prevent a DUI-related tragedy.

Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez and his officers believe bars reopening Friday may be a factor in this uptick. Of the six arrests, Gomez said three of them stem from bars.

“Two of those arrested were at the same bar in Selma, one was at a bar in Fresno. I’m not sure on the other three,” Gomez said.

Pablo Trejo, 60 From Thursday to Sunday, Selma Police arrested these six for DUI.

In a press release, Selma Police say the drivers arrested were Sergio Mendoza, 25, Joanna Ramirez, 26, Stephanie Alvarado, 35, Susanna Olivares, 35, Anthony Pruneda, 37, and Pablo Trejo, 60.

To get more officers on the road, Gomez said there’s going to be restructuring happening with special units to double the amount of police presence starting July 18. Gomez adds there are plans to add more officers sooner, but he wants to discuss the fine details with Selma City Council first.

In the meantime, he’s urging the public to abide by age-old advice.

“Just get a designated driver, use Uber, if you did drive there and you happen to feel like you’re intoxicated — just absolutely do not drive. Don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Gomez said.

None of the bars we talked to for this story wanted to provide comment. However, they did say it’s protocol to evaluate their customers as soon as they enter their establishment. Also, they do their best to make sure they have a safe way home.

Drivers charged with DUI could face up to one year in jail, have their driver’s license suspended, and pay fines up to $10,000, according to Selma Police.

