Selma man busted for drugs while trying to evade Police

Selma Police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to get away on a bicycle during a routine stop. When officers caught up with him they say they located a large amount of meth.

Tuesday morning just after 1am an officer tried to pull over a male subject riding on Dinuba Avenue without any lighting equipment. The cyclist failed to stop and continued to ride away. He then jumped off the bike and tried to run from the officer.

The officer caught up to the man, now identified as Rory Carlock, and a brief struggle broke out. Investigators say Carlock gave a false identity at first, but after running his prints the man was positively identified as Carlock, who has a no bail felony probation warrant for selling narcotics.

During a search the officer located 150 grams of meth, a digital scale, two meth pipes, and other contraband they say Carlock was carrying.

Carlock was taken to the Fresno County Jail where he now faces a wide array of drug and other charges.