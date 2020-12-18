FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The hunt for the suspect accused of plowing into Kingsburg Fire Captain Kevin Clark then taking off, came to an end Thursday morning.

RELATED: Selma man arrested in hit-and-run of Kingsburg Fire Captain, tried to burn car, investigators say

“We were elated to hear the really swift work and thorough work of the Kingsburg City Police Department paid off,” Daniel Perkins the Kingsburg Fire Chief said.

The news came nine days after police Chief Neil Dadian sent this message to the driver:

“We will expend every resource to bring you to justice,” he said.

Rory Carlock, a 53-year-old Selma resident, is accused of striking Clark while at the scene of a possible gas leak. Dadian said despite being hit, Clark was able to provide a description of the suspect and vehicle. Officers then pulled surveillance video from all over town.

“It was just good old fashioned gumshoe detective work,” Dadian said.

Investigators found a car matching the description burned in an orchard north of Selma two days into the investigation and were able to tie it to Carlock, who was already on supervision for a previous drug offense.

Now, in addition to hit-and-run charges he’s facing more drug charges along with arson and destruction of evidence for allegedly torching his vehicle.

Dadian said this arrest was a multi-agency effort.

“Those firefighters they work hard. They work hard every day and if it was one of us or a citizen was in a burning house, no question in my mind they would all rush through the door to save us. So it’s the least we could do for them,” he said.

Perkins said Clark is recuperating at home with his wife and children.

“We call him every single day to make sure he’s alright. His new nickname is Superman although he doesn’t wear a cape, I think he did a little flying that day. So I don’t think he wants to repeat that,” he said.

Carlock is facing eight charges, six of them are felonies. Perkins said Clark is going to need surgery on his leg but overall he’s in good spirits.