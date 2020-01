FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - On Jan. 1, young undocumented adults between the ages of 19 and 25 became eligible for full-scope Medi-Cal in California, allowing them to have access to more than just emergency care, but preventive and primary care.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 104 in July of 2019, making California the first state in the U.S. to give adult undocumented immigrants access to health care.