‘Secret prom’ puts New Mexico school back on remote learning

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A high school in New Mexico returned to remote learning on Friday as the school district investigates an off-campus “secret prom.”

Officials said the event in Las Cruces violated state mandates intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A school district statement says a complaint submitted to the governor’s office said hundreds of Mayfield High School students may have attended the unsanctioned prom held April 10.

A school district spokeswoman says students who attended could face repercussions ranging from academic suspensions to being barred from attending school events such as graduation.

The district said Mayfield would be on remote learning through April 26.

