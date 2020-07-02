Second suspect identified in Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance

News

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Tx. (WDVM) — A 22-year-old woman is facing federal charges for her alleged involvement in the disappearance of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

A criminal complaint was filed against Cecily Aguilar on Thursday, charging her with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, according to a press release sent by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.

The complaint alleges that “20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Ft. Hood on April 22, 2020.”

Earlier this week, Robinson killed himself when police confronted him.

The complaint also states Robinson allegedly took Guillen’s body to a “remote site in Bell County,” and had Aguilar help him dispose of her body. According to the complaint, Aguilar allegedly recognized the body as belonging to Vanessa Guillen after helping Robinson dispose of her.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that the human remains found in Bell County are Vanessa Guillen. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Aguilar is in custody and awaiting her Initial Appearance in federal court in Waco, expected to happen next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

