Second Lady Karen Pence spoke to military spouses at NAS Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE) — On Saturday, in an intimate-socially distant setting at the Naval Air Station Lemoore, the Second Lady spoke with about 70 military spouses.

At times getting emotional, thanking them for their service.

“You are the military spouses and I know that you have made valuable contributions to our nation,” said Second Lady Karen Pence.

This is the last official event for the Second Lady before the new administration takes over.

“It’s so special, especially that it’s her last event she chose to come out here to tell us how grateful she is,” said Karen Pound, a military spouse.

For Pence and Vice President Mike Pence, Lemoore has a special place in their hearts.

“My son-in-law Henry is a Navy super Hornet pilot right here at Lemoore and he’s married to my daughter Charlie who is with us today,” Pence said.

Because of that and Pence’s military family background, she says she knows the challenges the spouses and families make.

“You may experience frequent moves, job changes, sometimes you can’t even find a job and periods of being a single parent while your loved one is deployed, all while exhibiting pride, strength and determination,” Pence said.

In September 2018, the Second Lady launched an awareness campaign to elevate and encourage military spouses, traveling throughout the country and world addressing employment challenges and solutions.

“We ask you to move so I feel like it’s our duty to come alongside you and help you with employment,” Pence said.

She addressed some of those changes she made during her time as the Second Lady.

“The policy to reimburse for relicensing and recertification cost when you have a permanent change of station double for $500 to a $1,000,” Pence said. Adding, “We’ve improved the policy for spouses pursuing a degree or certification under the my career advancement account and you can now retain your state of residency for business purposes if you move out of state as a result of a change of station.”

Military spouses at the event thankful.

“We just appreciate the fact our service is appreciated,” Pound said.