Second Chance Story: In life, sometimes you need a bypass

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The workarounds of life: why sometimes you need a bypass.

Binge-watching.

The term has only been around since about 2013. It became popular with the sudden explosion of online video streaming. According to Wikipedia in November 2015, the Collins English Dictionary chose the word “binge-watch” as the word of the year.

It’s a cultural phenomenon. It’s also loosely tied with binge eating and an ever-increasing sedentary American lifestyle.

I am guilty of it myself. In fact lately, I’ve been watching Fixer Upper with Chris and Joanna Gaines.

The show is off the air now but I like watching the reruns sometimes. At its core, they transform homes and give people a fresh start. Old homes become new. The dilapidated becomes revitalized. Inner beauty is revealed. The essence of the home is transformed into something that’s better than brand new.

The best part is, the show only takes an hour. But in reality, we all know that transforming something takes time and a lot of hard work. Wouldn’t it be great if we could transform our personal lives in an hour-long episode?

Lose weight, gain a new attitude, restore our zest for living and become a competitive athlete.

In a way that’s exactly what Tami Moore did. She underwent gastric bypass surgery. But she didn’t stop there. She took a bold step to rebuild and restore her body and her self-esteem.

Going under the knife is one thing, but like the TV show, there’s a whole lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes to transform a person’s life.

Here is Tami’s Second Chance:

“Hi Ken. First, let me tell you that I LOVE this idea. We all get second chances. Some of us get more than one. Mine came from Dr. Keith Boone at ALSA Medical Group. When I was a child I was a dancer. When I hit high school I quit…and ballooned in weight.”

“By the time I wanted to do anything about it, I was too big and too tired to even try. That took a toll on my self-esteem and I fell into a rather deep depression. I was fairly sure I wouldn’t live to see 40.”

“In early 2009, I had been married for a year and was in the wedding of my brother in law where the pictures of every one were beautiful. I did not see it. I was tired of feeling less than because of my weight and, more importantly, I WANTED to live life on MY terms for once.”

The Fixer Upper

“So I contacted Dr. Boone and started the process which culminated in gastric bypass surgery in Jan 2010. I started moving for the first time since junior high IN THE HOSPITAL. The only time I felt comfortable was walking the halls after surgery. So I did.”

And with every step, her stride, her confidence, and her strength grew.

Something ignited in Tami.

“As recovery progressed, I took up running to drop the weight, I took up cycling for the social aspect of it and finally, in 2014, I completed my first triathlon. I haven’t looked back.”

“I am NOT the star patient, but Dr. Boone gave me the tools to live my life again and I now spend my time competing and encouraging others to take back their life. It will be 10 years post-bariatric surgery for me in January and even with some of the hiccups (thyroidectomy in early 2018 and some weight gain post-surgery) I’ve never felt more blessed for this second chance at life and the friendships I’ve made.”

“To celebrate turning 40 in 2016 I completed a half-Ironman and have completed 3 since then as well as countless other triathlons and events.”

Wow Tami. Just wow. Pretty amazing for someone who at one point didn’t think she’d live to be 40!

Sometimes the workarounds of life require a bypass.

It’s nice to know that in a world of binge-watching, binge-drinking and binge-eating, that somewhere out there Tami is binge-swimming, binge-running, and binge-biking.

Tami, you are amazing. So brave. Thanks so much for reminding us all that in life we are all given a set of blueprints, a road map and a race to run that will include detours and maybe even a bypass.

I’m so impressed with your Ironman and triathlon competitions – but more importantly, I hope that your inner child who gave up dancing in High School is – dancing once again.

Thank you so much for sharing your inspirational second chance story, Tami.

Binge on.

See you at the finish line

~Ken

P.S. One more thing Tami, I don’t know if you ever listen to music on those long grueling triathlons and Ironman events, but if you do your story made me think of Lee Ann Womack’s song.

“I Hope You Dance”

“I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean. Whenever one door closes I hope one more opens. Promise me that you’ll give faith a fighting chance, and when you get the choice to sit it out or dance.”



“I hope you dance, I hope you dance.”

~ Ken

Our community. Our Valley. Our second chances.

