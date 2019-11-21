Second Chance Story: Saying “I do” again

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A Second Chance Wedding

Over the years, I’ve noticed that we usually applaud weddings and choose sides in a divorce.

Usually but not always.

Sometimes the things that bind us together – like love and forgiveness – triumph over what divides us in divorce.

Meet Sandy Pemelton.

She wrote to me about remarrying her husband Gary after they divorced.

It’s a beautiful second chance story of love, redemption, forgiveness and a dog named Dexter.

Here’s what she shared:

“Ken. Couldn’t resist the opportunity to share our story! My husband and I divorced after 22 years of marriage. We finally succumbed to the problems that drove us apart, ie: a blended family, differences in how to raise our kids (four of them), money issues, health issues, you name it.”

The Great Divide

“Both of us came to believe that the other was the problem, and we’d surely have better lives apart from each other! So for nearly five years we sought happiness independent from each other”

Dexter the Uniter

“The first two of those years we spent despising each other. We did however, share custody of our Yorkie mix, Dexter! The kids were all grown, but the pooch, well we both loved him and took turns in his maintenance and care.”

Letting go of Anger

“One day we stopped being angry with each other, and we’d both moved on and given up the grudge we’d held so tightly to. We became supportive friends! No longer hated being in the same room!”

Perspective

Finally, after our granddaughter’s birthday, my former husband, who I’d known since age 15, asked me to join him for dinner. We sat and ate and talked, each sharing our experiences in single life, and the nightmare stories of online dating, and dating in general! We laughed at the ridiculousness of it all!

Then, he told me he just couldn’t stop comparing every woman he met to me. Tears came to my eyes, and I admitted I missed him too! The familiarity of him, as well as the comfort of being with someone I’d known nearly all my life!

An Open Door

“Needless to say, God swung open a door that I’d come to believe was shut forever! We’ve been together ever since! We remarried about a year later in a lovely ceremony on the cliffs of Pismo Beach, a favorite vacation spot for all our lives!”

“It’s been 8 years now, and we celebrate our 7th Anniversary on 11/18/19! We’ve had only a couple, near arguments in all that time! We’re truly happier than we’ve ever been! And I’m grateful every day of my life for our 2nd chance! It’s truly a love story in its own right!”

“The moral of our story? Forgiveness! Oh, the joy that people lose out on when they can’t forgive! Mercy triumphs over judgment! And I’m thankful every day God gave me that piece of wisdom!”

“Thank you Ken, for allowing me to share!” ️

Thank you so much, Sandy.

An insurmountable divide eclipsed by applause from a wedding.

Love can do that.

Sandy and Gary, we celebrate your upcoming Anniversary on the 18th. And we applaud your second chance wedding and of course Dexter too.

.. All things work together for good ..

~ Ken

Our community. Our Valley. Our second chances.

