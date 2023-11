FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they have located a previously missing ‘at-risk’ 65-year-old man who was last seen walking away from a home in Clovis on Tuesday morning.

Deputies announced shortly after 2 p.m. that 65-year-old Frank Sanchez was located safe and in good health.

Officials found Sanchez near Fowler and Nees in Clovis.

Deputies want to thank the public for the community’s help in reuniting him with his family.