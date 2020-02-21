Search underway for missing man near Shaver Lake, Sheriff’s say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A search is underway for a man who went missing near Shaver Lake on Wednesday morning.

The Fresno County search and rescue team are looking for 24-year-old Cody Wayne King.

Authorities believe he went missing somewhere between Shaver Lake and Dinkey Creek after his car got stuck in the snow.

“We look at what he might have been able to see from where his perspective was. You know, could he see light? Could he see the town? Could he see Road Traffic? And we’ll kind of use that to guide us and our decision making also because we’re going to believe that he is going to try to get to those places,” Lt. Cathy Curtis with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

