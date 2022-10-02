SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Julissa Fuentes was last seen.

On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone.

“She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” Jolissa’s brother said.

Jolissa was last seen at an AM/PM gas station surveillance camera at about 4 a.m. on August 7th in Selma. She was driving a silver 2011 Honda Accent.

“Painful…torture…we miss her. We just want her home. We need her home,” said Joann Banda, Jolissa’s aunt.

Search groups from all over the state have been looking for Jolissa since she went missing. According to police, her phone was last traced to the Avocado Lake area, which has been searched by police, family, and divers. The family is still searching every day.

“We look for her every day. Everyday. We will, until she comes home,” Banda said.

“Every Saturday we organize searches at my mother-in-law’s. We go out and do a bigger search. We don’t stop searching for her, not until she’s home,” said Norma Nunez, Jolissa’s mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selma Police Department at 559-896-2525 or at the Private Investigator tip line at (866) 331-6660.