Se suspenden los juicios civiles y penales con jurado en el tribunal superior del Condado de Fresno hasta el 2021

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) - Five cyclists were killed following a crash involving a box truck on a stretch of U.S. 95 in Nevada, south of Boulder City.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a group of more than 10 bicyclists was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 when a white box truck traveling in the same direction went into their lane, striking and killing five cyclists and injuring three others. It is not known at this time why the driver drifted into that lane.