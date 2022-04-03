FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Friday night, the Fresno Grizzlies will open their 2022 minor league season with a home game against Stockton, and on Sunday, we got a record-setting baseball appetizer at Chukchansi Park, thanks to a couple Central Valley junior college programs.

Reedley College and Fresno City College squared off in a renewal of their longtime rivalry, and before the game longtime Rams head coach Ron Scott was honored by the State Center Community College District, the Grizzlies, and the city of Fresno for becoming the all-time leader for wins at the community college level in the state of California earlier this season.

“They say time flies when you’re having fun,” said Scott on the field before the game, while surrounded by his family and his longtime FCC assistant Eric Solberg. “And I wanna be honest when I say this, ‘it’s been a blur for 34 years, really, really fun.'”

The city of Fresno actually declared it Ron Scott Day in the city, and Ron wasn’t the only Ram legend who was honored on the field Sunday.



The city also recognized longtime Rams publicist and public address announcer Woody Wilk during the pregame ceremony. Wilk, who is retired but still does P.A. duties for several FCC sports including baseball, will be going into the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Hall of Fame later this week.



The Rams went on to beat the Tigers 5-2 in a game that saw a record crowd turn out.

According to Solberg and Wilk, the 1,702 fans that attended set a new single-game attendance record for community college baseball in the state of California.