Schools plan to reopen – with concern over COVID-19 and racial tensions

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Schools are looking to reopen this fall, but administrators are facing major challenges both due to the coronavirus pandemic and the issues surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Kevin Gordan is the state’s leading advocate for several school districts including Los Angeles and Fresno county. He says enforcing masks and social distancing is going to change the educational world students learn in.

“It’s real hard to implement the idea of a six-year-old wearing a mask for eight hours a day, but again, it’s gonna be different in different districts and different communities across the state.”

California’s top educator, Superintendent Tony Thurmond, told our San Diego sister station that educators will have to stick to lessons the state learned the hard way.

“You know, the things that we’ve known to be true about how to prevent the spread of the virus have to be true in schools and that means maintaining physical distance–usually that means six feet of distance.”

Educators have more than just COVID-19 to contend with. Some are concerned that simmering racial tensions could creep into the classroom environment.

“It’s been difficult for me as a black man, it has been difficult for me as a father raising African American children. I think it’s difficult for parents of all races and backgrounds. And I think educators and students are talking about this in every sector of our society that means that we’re all being impacted by trauma,” said Thurmond.

The superintendent with the California Department of Education is creating a guidance document on how to safely reopen California’s public schools. It’s designed to serve as recommended ‘next steps’ for schools as they work with their local public health officials and school communities.

