School districts holding off on bringing students back for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — With COVID cases increasing many Valley school districts are having hard discussions on how they can safely move forward with in-person learning.

Tamara Ravalin is the Superintendent for Visalia Unified School District. Ravalin said they started bringing students back on campus but decided to put a stop to it with the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We started a week ago with our in person learning for out grades Preschool to grade 2 and that has been fabulous really,” said Ravalin.

Ravalin said although bringing students back has been good for both students and teachers, they will not be welcoming back their third through sixth graders who were scheduled to return next week.

“We really do take the guidance of our health partners very seriously so based on their recommendation and guidance we decided to hold off on grades 3 through 6,” said Ravalin.

Ravalin said they will re-evaluate how to safely bring students back after winter break.

Fresno Unified has only allowed small cohorts of students on campus for months.

Heather Allen with FUSD said they are still asking for parent feedback for when they bring students back for in-person learning.

“The survey is for elementary school parents and it asks essentially three things,” said Allen. “First, we are asking parents once we are able to bring students back in a hybrid model in the orange tier if it would be better to bring students back on campus two days a week in alternate groups or if it would be better to come back every other week.”

The survey also gives parents the option to opt out of in person learning and stick with distance learning for the remaining of the school year.

“We do anticipate many families will want to return to campus and we will look forward to having them back on campus, but we realize there are some families who are not able to and do not feel comfortable to,” said Allen.

The parent survey for Fresno Unified Elementary school parents is due by Dec. 11 at midnight.