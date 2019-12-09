Scattered showers flood streets and homes in Fresno County

PARLIER, California (KSEE) — The rain may have ended by the afternoon Sunday, but many Fresno County families are still cleaning up the mess it left behind.

The scattered storms in the area caused flooding in cities throughout the county. A number of streets in Parlier, though, hit particularly hard — causing some of the water to flood into a number of homes.

Elizabeth Tienda and her family has owned a home near Tuolumne and J streets for generations. Unfortunately, that means they’ve live through a number of floods.

Tienda is calling Sunday’s flood one of the worst. Water started creeping in 2-to-3 p.m. However, not long after, water could reach your ankle in the living room.

“My kid was screaming, saying where’s the police and where’s the firefighters,” Tienda said.

In the hours following, Tienda’s family and friends helped pump out the water.

“Half of our home is a basement [and that is] completely full right now,” Patricia Preciado, Tienda’s sister, said.

Tienda saved her children’s prized toys first, then saved the family’s treasures like pictures.

“It’s kind of like moving in a rush, even though I wasn’t moving anywhere,” Tienda said with a laugh.

Despite everything, Tienda was still able to smile because her family isn’t hurt. She admits crying a little when a family member who survived Hurricane Harvey in Houston offered his help.

“He called and said, ‘What do you need? I just went through this,'” Tienda said. “That made me cry. Other than that, everything’s materialistic.”

The city of Parlier had a number of crews working throughout the day to reduce flooding in the roads.

A reminder to drivers: when you see roads like the flooded ones Sunday, don’t risk driving through it. All it takes is six inches of water to flood the exhaust of your car and stall it.