‘Save Our Children’ rally held in front of Fresno City Hall demanding schools to reopen

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A group gathered outside of Fresno City Hall Saturday morning to demand schools reopen.

The rally called “Save Our Children” was organized by Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi and Fresno Unified School Board Trustee Terry Slatic joined him in speaking to the crowd. They argue schools are safe and there’s more harm in keeping children at home.

“Look what’s happening with this generation with these kids. They are losing motivation they are not going to apply to colleges if they are just at home,” Parent Monica Diaz said.

Fresno Unified plans to bring back more students for in-person learning by April 6th starting with T-K through second graders, third and fourth graders on April 20th, fifth and sixth graders on May 4th and middle and high school students returning on April 6th but only at 25% on a hybrid schedule.

Fresno Unified plans for teachers and staff to all have access to the vaccine by the end of March.