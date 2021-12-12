Saturday Sports Central: Fresno State beats UCI; Clovis West, Clovis North play wild one; CVC falls in state final; Tedford gets ovation

Saturday’s sports headlines in the Central Valley included the Fresno State men’s basketball team beating a solid team from the Big West, two high school rivals playing a memorable game for a tournament title, Central Valley Christian football playing for a state title in the Bay Area, and the Bulldogs new head football coach getting cheers at the Save Mart Center.
