Satisfy cravings without fear of gaining weight, dietitian shares tips

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Staying healthy and not over eating while being at home all day can be challenging but there are ways to satisfy your cravings without the fear of gaining weight.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Tawnie Graham says it’s okay to snack but the healthy way.

“If you do feel like having that nice crunchy snack finding maybe an apple with peanut butter and respecting that craving,” said Graham.

She said you will eat what you have at home, so modifying what you get at the grocery store is crucial.

“Plan out those healthy options, those snacks do you are setting yourself up for success essentially,” Graham said.

Graham encourages families to cook and bake different meals at home.

She has a blog called Kroll’s Korner full of recipes with a healthy twist.

“something that families can get together in the kitchen right now and you can get the kids involved make it a game out of it something like that,” she said.

Trying new recipes will not only help you eat healthy she says, but it also gives a sense of pride and accomplishment.

She add that following a recipe can be a stress reliever.

“It’s good for focusing the mind because it often relies on those exact measurements and having that complete focus on a recipe and not allowing yourself to be distracted,” Graham added.

For those healthy recipes you can visit her website KrollsKorner.com

