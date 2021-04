FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A small fire caused a short evacuation at the Sanger Walmart Supercenter on Easter Sunday, according to the Sanger Fire Department.

The fire department was called out to the Walmart located at Jensen and Bethel avenues at around 8 p.m.

Officials say the small fire was caused by an electrical short in a plug behind a meat cooler.

The power was shut off and the store was evacuated for about an hour.

There were between 50 to 100 people inside. No one was injured.