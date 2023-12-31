CLOVIS, Calif. – The Sanger High basketball team finished off an impressive four-day run in the 41st annual Clovis Elks Classic, with a 56-51 win over Clovis in the championship game Saturday night.

The Apaches trailed 40-30 early in the fourth quarter, but responded with a 22-4 run, keyed by three 3-pointers from senior Nolan Willison, who was named the tournament’s MVP.

“It’s awesome. I played in this tournament, I played at Sanger, it’s my alma mater,” said Sanger head coach Al Alvarado III, who believes this was Sanger’s first Clovis Elks tournament championship in over three decades. “We come in this tournament every year since I’ve been here, and it’s awesome to come out victorious like we did tonight.”

Sanger beat Merced, Roosevelt, and Buchanan during the first three rounds of the tournament.

The Apaches moved their record to 10-5 this season.

Clovis was looking for its first title at its home tournament in 22 years.

With the loss, the Cougars are now 10-8.

North beats Tulare Western to capture Wilhelmsen title

At Mt. Whitney High School in Visalia on Saturday night, Tulare Western came up just short in its quest to win the 72nd annual Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational, as the Mustangs fell to North out of Bakersfield, 56-54, despite a game-high 24 points from Mustangs junior Malachi Fisher.