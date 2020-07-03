Sanger officials call for restaurants to reclose, effective immediately

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger’s city manager called for restaurants to reclose Thursday, effective immediately– to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

“While bars with food service were allowed to remain open under Executive Order 20-2b, these bars are now required to close based on the elimination of indoor food dining pursuant to this order until further notice,” said City Manager Tim Chapa.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the closing of indoor operations at restaurants and other businesses in 19 counties — including Fresno, Kings, Merced, Tulare, and Kern counties.

RELATED: Newsom announces closure of indoor operations for restaurants, other businesses in several Valley counties

Indoor dine-in restaurants

Indoor wineries and tasting rooms

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor movie theaters

Indoor zoos and museums

Indoor cardrooms

Bars with foodservice were allowed to remain open under Executive Order 20-2b, these bars are now required to close based on the elimination of indoor food dining pursuant to this order until further notice, city officials say.

Any violations of these regulations shall be punished as provided in Sanger City Code Section 1–7.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.