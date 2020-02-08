Sanger High to install vape detection devices inside campus restrooms

FILE – In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. As of October 2019, experts who examined lung tissue from 17 patients say lung damage reported in people who use e-cigarettes and other vaping devices looks like chemical burns similar to what you’d see in people exposed to poisonous gases. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger High School announced on Thursday they will have scheduled vape detection units installed in campus restrooms as a security measure.

The school says they are placing these units to combat the epidemic growth of vape electronic cigarettes.

According to Sanger High the devices are designed to maintain privacy, detecting chemicals in the air and sending real-time alerts to administration.

The school says that if students are identified using any chemicals in the restrooms they will be eligible for intervention and support as well as disciplinary consequences.

The device will also include features that detect:

Gas and Smoke

Sound detection like gunshot and glass break

Aggressive behavior and bullying

Real-time alerts for quick response time

