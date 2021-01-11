Sanger High School journalism students remember their late editor in chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It’s been weeks since Allison Chang, Sanger High’s Editor in Chief for their school newspaper, was killed in a car accident.

Monday morning students in Dawn Pearson’s Journalism classes logged online for the first time since the death of their editor in chief Allison Chang.

“This is just such a tragedy for all of them and I know she had changed her plans again to be local and go to school local and she was going to be the first journalistic dental hygienist,” said Pearson.

On Dec. 26 Allison and four other family members were struck by an 18-year-old who ran the red light going over 100 miles per hour and was street racing.

Allison and two other family members were killed in the crash.

Jose Guzman is a Sanger High School Student who said Allison’s death really impacted him to want change.

“Street racing is one of those things that you shouldn’t be doing, and I know people like the thrill of it but there has to be consequences,” said Jose.

Other classmates like Faith Cha said they are still processing Allison’s sudden death.

“I am still very emotional about it, but I am trying to control myself for sure. I know that I have only known her for a little bit but over time we actually grew closer together,” said Faith.

According to Pearson the funeral for Allison will take place Jan. 31.