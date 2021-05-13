Sanger gang-member arrested for murder at Fresno apartment complex, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
24-year-old Adrian Alba

24-year-old Adrian Alba (image courtesy of Fresno Police)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old gang member from Sanger was arrested following the death of a man outside a Fresno apartment complex on March 17, according to police.

Officers say 39-year-old Orlando Gonzalez was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 5200 block of E. Wildflower Lane in Fresno. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified 24-year-old Adrian Alba as the suspect in the incident. He is described as a gang member from Sanger. At that time, police say he was in custody in Oregon for a parole violation warrant. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on Wednesday on murder charges.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com