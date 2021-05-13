Sanger gang-member arrested for murder at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old gang member from Sanger was arrested following the death of a man outside a Fresno apartment complex on March 17, according to police.

Officers say 39-year-old Orlando Gonzalez was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 5200 block of E. Wildflower Lane in Fresno. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified 24-year-old Adrian Alba as the suspect in the incident. He is described as a gang member from Sanger. At that time, police say he was in custody in Oregon for a parole violation warrant. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on Wednesday on murder charges.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police.