Sanger community rallies together to help 10-year-old fighting autoimmune disorder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

SANGER, California (KSEE) – 10-year-old Mallory Gallegos has been back and forth from Valley Children’s Hospital since November, fighting an autoimmune disorder. 

“And it just affected her life greatly she loves school she loves sports, she loves her friends and her small town of Sanger,” said Valerie Gallegos, Mallory’s mother.

Valerie said it has been a struggle to see her usually vibrant daughter now weak and in bed. 

“Once this autoimmune disease wakes up it just goes it just goes,” said Valerie. 

Soki Siv is the Principal of Jefferson Elementary School in Sanger. Siv said when they heard about Mallory’s condition, they all rallied together to help.

“Our community is so small they know about what is going on and the teacher shared with her peers her students those that have been involved with the years they have been at Jefferson,” said Siv. 

Siv said it really was a community effort to help the family any way they could. 

“Supporting the family especially with transporting back and forth from the hospital with meals and stuff like that. Some of her teachers put together some feel-good type of gifts,” said Siv.

Mallory received a wagon full of ‘get well soon’ cards, toys, and coloring books from her classmates and others.

“Just seeing all the letters and cards given by Mrs. Siv and all the staff at the school and all her friends and classmates and even kids who didn’t know her,” said Valerie. 

Mallory is now waiting to be put on a kidney donor list and the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the expenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com