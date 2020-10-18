Sanger City Council candidate arrested on DUI charges

SANGER, California. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Sanger City Council Candidate was arrested on a DUI charge early Saturday morning, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Fresno County jail records show Fernando Lopez, 27, faces a DUI charge and two counts of obstructing a public officer. He was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday and released around 8 a.m. the same day.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, Lopez said he called dispatch to file a complaint against two police cars driving recklessly in his neighborhood. He said he didn’t get a call back so he decided to drive to the station to file a complaint in person and was arrested. The Sanger Police Department confirmed his arrest and declined to comment on the matter at this time.

“I know my rights were violated and I will be taking legal action,” Lopez said. Lopez is running for the Sanger City Council District One seat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.