Sanger celebrates Tom Flores as he is inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Sanger is getting ready for its own Tom Flores to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Sunday.

“This solidifies where he is at with his legacy,” said former Sanger High football coach Chuck Shidan. “I think it is great for the younger generations. I think it is great for the community and I think it is great for the youth of Sanger to know that a Hispanic kid from Sanger could make it big.”

Tom Flores is a hometown hero, with even the high school stadium named after him. The legend’s name is now forever in history after receiving his gold jacket as part of the 2021 NFL hall of fame class.

Tom Flores receives his Gold Jacket from his presenter and Raiders Owner, Mark Davis.#PFHOF21 | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/aSRQzjXD71 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 7, 2021

“To see the favorite son of Sanger finally get nominated – and it was long overdue – and it is just amazing the accomplishments that he has done,” said Mayor of Sanger Eli Ontiveros.

Flores grew up in Sanger. He went on to play quarterback at Fresno City College, and then had a very successful NFL career both as a player and a coach spanning over 30 years.

He has four Super Bowls to his name: one as a player and three as a coach, all with the Raiders.

What resonates with the community more than his football accolades is his giving spirit. He has hosted blood drives and the Tom Flores Foundation has given out $1500 scholarships to all 14 Sanger grade schools for 30 years.

The city is hosting a coming-home party on Sept. 18