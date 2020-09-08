Sandwiches delivered to first responders

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sandwiches were delivered to Fresno and Clovis police officers and Fresno Sheriff’s deputies as a thank you for working the Creek Fire.

Katie Tempesta organized the donation.

The sandwiches were provided by Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop in Clovis.

They donated two hundred sandwiches for the day and night shifts working the fire.

