Sandwiches and face masks made from counterfeit Fresno State T-shirts delivered to health care workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — At Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center, face masks and sandwiches were on the lunch menu today.

Fresno State teamed up with Port of Subs to deliver sandwiches as the university also donated 500 face masks made from counterfeit Fresno State T-shirts that would have otherwise been destroyed.

“From counterfeit shirts that were confiscated or voluntarily surrendered, dated promotional giveaway t-shirts from the athletic department and T-shirts marked out of stock by the bookstore,” said Clarence Chiong, Trademark Licensing Coordinator with Fresno State.

The university plans on making 3,000 face masks from a total of 900 shirts.

