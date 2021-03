SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 64-year-old San Quentin death row inmate died Tuesday at a hospital and authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement Johnny Mungia was sentenced to death by a Riverside County jury in 1997 in the killing of 73-year-old Alma Franklin.

An official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy by the Marin County coroner. Mungia was placed on death row on April 14, 1997.