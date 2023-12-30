(KRON) — A 39-year-old San Pablo woman was charged with murder after she intentionally ran over a pedestrian with her vehicle, according to police.

The accused killer, Dene Blakely, believed that the victim had previously stolen packages from her home, the San Pablo Police Department said.

The victim was walking on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue at 2:27 p.m. on December 8 when Blakely confronted her and ran her over, police said.

When officers arrived at the collision scene, they found the 60-year-old victim suffering from major injuries. Blakely remained at the scene and was questioned by officers.

“Officers quickly learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 39-year old Dene Blakely … had been involved in a verbal altercation with the victim regarding theft of packages prior to the collision,” SPPD wrote.

Investigators said they discovered that Blakely believed she recognized the victim as a package thief. Blakely “confronted the victim. The altercation escalated and resulted in the subsequent collision,” SPPD wrote.

Dene Blakely is seen in a mugshot. (Photo via SPPD)

The victim underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital. She was pronounced deceased in the hospital on December 23 after she succumbed to her injuries. Police did not release the victim’s name.

Detectives said they determined the deadly collision was “an intentional act of assault.” On Friday, Blakely was arraigned in a Contra Costa County courtroom on murder charges.

Blakely remains locked in Martinez Detention Facility.