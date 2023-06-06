SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were involved in an altercation with a third person at Mr. Rick’s Bar in Avila Beach on May 13, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said that the victim in the fight suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their face and neck.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office stated that the two men involved are believed to be from the Fresno or Bakersfield area.

Sheriff’s Officials said that the two men were identified as wearing a white hat and a red hat.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s asks anyone with information regarding the two men to please contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4913.