SAN JOSE Calif. (KRON) — A suspect shot at police officers who responded to a San Jose neighborhood early Friday morning and then fled.
The San Jose Police Department said multiple people reported a man firing a gun near the corner of Lynette Way and Duffy Way around 4:30 a.m.
There is now an active search for the “armed and dangerous individual,” police said.
Police said there were no injuries to report. Residents are asked to stay in their homes until the suspect is in custody.
This story will be updated.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.