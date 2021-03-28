San Diego County pays $4M in misconduct suits against deputy

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, former San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Fischer is taken into custody after being sentenced to 44 months in jail in Vista, Calif. Fischer admitted to on-the-job misconduct with 16 women. San Diego County has so far spent more than $4 million to settle a dozen lawsuits brought after Fischer admitted to on-duty misconduct with the women, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday, March 28, 2021, citing documents that show lawyers for the county continue to litigate eight other lawsuits connected to Fischer. In addition to the millions of dollars San Diego County is paying to close out civil cases, the county is paying for Fischer’s legal defense. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County has so far spent more than $4 million to settle a dozen lawsuits brought after a sheriff’s deputy admitted to on-duty misconduct with 16 women.

The Union-Tribune cited documents that show lawyers for the county continue to litigate eight other lawsuits connected to former Deputy Richard Fischer.

In addition to the millions of dollars San Diego County is paying to close out civil cases, the county is paying for Fischer’s legal defense.

Fischer pleaded guilty in 2019 to assault and battery by an officer and false imprisonment. He was released from jail after serving about five months of a 44-month sentence.