Samsung awards Tulare Union High School $65K, only school in California to make top 10

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Tulare Union High School is a top 10 national finalist in Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow” contest, which challenges students in grades 6-12 to use STEM skills to address local issues and inspire change in their communities. They are the only school in the state of California to make the top 10 and have been awarded $65,000 from Samsung.

Eric York, who teaches STEM and robotics at Tulare Union High School, says when he heard about the contest, he knew his students would thrive.

“We found the problem, discussed it, and ultimately decided that using artificial intelligence to help with traffic safety was the best route,” he said.

York’s students created a device for car dashboards that uses artificial intelligence to sense stop signs, stop lights and other vehicles, and alert the driver as they approach.

“We found that about 40% of car collisions occur at intersections and that about 21.5% of all car fatalities occur at those intersections as well,” one of the students said.

The students created this device while splitting time between the classroom and virtual learning. On April 28, the students will virtually pitch their project to a panel or judges in the hopes of making the top three and winning $130,000, which will be used to buy supplies for the science and robotics program.

“This money will really help to build our robotics program and really help to build a state-of-the-art program,” York said.

The general public can also vote for two community choice winners to receive an additional $15,000 for their school. Anyone can vote on the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow website until 11:59 p.m. on May 3.