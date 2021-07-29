Body of Salvadoran military chief recovered at Fresno County lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department announced they have recovered the body of the man who went missing at Pine Flat Lake on July 17.

Authorities say the man who was identified as Gabriel Anibal Larreynaga Orellana who served as a lieutenant colonel in El Salvador’s military who was here in Fresno County visiting family members.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, deputies responded to Pine Flat Lake for a report of a missing boat passenger around 1:00 a.m. on July 17.

According to the men who were with Larreynaga, he was sitting on the ledge of the ski boat when he suddenly fell overboard. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Botti said his relatives jumped into the water to try and get him back into the boat but were unable to find him in the dark conditions. The men returned to the dock and placed a 911 call.

On Wednesday authorities said they used sonar equipment and an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle to locate Orellana.