Salons and massage parlors in the Central Valley allowed to open outside

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Californians can finally get their hair cut and nails done anywhere in the state, but the 33 counties currently on the governor’s watch list will have to operate outside.

Tammy Riley said the decision limits services so much her salon, Hungry Hair, most likely won’t reopen.

“One of the main service in the salon is hair coloring and highlighting, all we can do is haircuts and that part doesn’t really help us,” she said.

Under the new guidelines hair and nail salons, along with massage parlors can set up shop under tents as long as no more than one side is closed.

“It’ll actually be no different as far as the closeness that we are with the client or the way we work. It’s just that it’s outside in the heat versus inside,” Riley said.

But Fresno-area Assemblymember Jim Patterson, who has been pushing for this, says it’s a win.

“In my opinion, this does offer a lot of options if the operator and if the customers are interested in this type of service outdoors and in some limited capacity.”

Nail technician Maggie Bryan says soaring summer temperatures will be a challenge for nail salons.

“Our monomer has to stay at room temperature of 68 to 74 degrees. If it exceeds any higher than that it starts catalyzing by itself,” she said.

Bryan, like many, already spent thousands of dollars on safety equipment to reopen. Now she’ll have to invest more for portable air conditioners and canopies.

She said right now, she’s weighing the pros and cons of working outside.

“A pro to me is do I want to keep my business open. Yes I do want to keep my business open yes I do want to save my business and if I have to go set up outside and do what I have to do then I’ll do it,” she said.

