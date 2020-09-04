Salon owner and Fresno-native responds to Pelosi’s remarks after she claims her hair appointment was a ‘set up’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)– The controversy continued Thursday between Fresno native and hairstylist Erica Kious and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Kious owns the San Francisco salon where Pelosi was seen violating COVID-19 health orders and also works out of Sola a salon in Northwest Fresno.

Video shows Pelosi at a hair appointment Monday with stylist Jonathan DeNardo. She’s seen inside and unmasked, violating health orders.

Kious said the recording was not a set up, as Pelosi claims.

“I just wanted all stylists including Jonathan to be able to work, and all salons including mine to be able to reopen safely for indoor services,” she said.

Kious said the intention behind releasing the video was to back up her belief salons can reopen safely.

“If a woman in a high risk age group who spends much of her time on tv warning about the dangers of COVID-19 feels safe and comfortable in a San Francisco salon and can be responsible for being cautious and mindful, why can’t the rest of San Francisco and the rest of America do that too?,” she said.

Pelosi claimed she thought she was following guidelines and said salon staff told her they were allowed to have one client inside at a time.

“There’s more to this that I’m not going into as to the motivation of a salon to say to me ‘Yes come in and then they go from there…. It was clearly a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup,” she said.

DeNardo, released a statement through his lawyer saying Kious:

“took special interest in the appointment during this telephone call, wherein she made several vitriolic and incendiary comments about speaker Pelosi and her purported responsibility for temporarily suspending operations”

Kious said DeNardo texted her after the appointment, saying he and Pelosi talked about salons not being allowed to open indoors.

When asked if her salon has seen anyone else against the rules during the pandemic, Kious did not give a solid response.

“I don’t know how to answer what I haven’t seen,” she said.

