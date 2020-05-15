Safety precautions car dealerships are implementing after getting the clear to reopen

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Car dealerships were among the businesses given the clear to re-open in Fresno. But they are welcoming customers with new guidelines and safety precautions.

We spoke to the general manager of Fresno Lexus who works with dealers throughout Fresno and Clovis to find out more.

