Sabor Mexican Bar and Bistro forced to make changes amid COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Local businesses around the Valley have been forced to change how they make ends meet.

For Fresno restaurant ‘Sabor Mexican Bar and Bistro’ that means cutting back hours as they offer take-out meals. We spoke to Owner and Chef Alberto Torres on how the restaurant is adjusting to the changes.

COVID-19 resource links:

