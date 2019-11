FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County fire crews are mopping up a fire that fully consumed an RV near South Ave and Cherry Ave.

The fire started around 4:30 am Friday morning.

The fire completely destroyed the fifth-wheel RV.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

